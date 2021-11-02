Palestinians try to run over police in South Hebron Hills

The two Palestinians who were in the car were arrested. One of them was mildly injured.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Palestinians attempted to run over police officers with their vehicle on Tuesday evening in the South Hebron Hills, Israel Police said.

The police were trying to stop the theft of cars on Route 60 when a suspicious vehicle arrived and accelerated toward them in what appeared to be an attempted car ramming.

The police fired at the vehicle and it stopped.

The two Palestinians who were in the car were arrested. One of them was mildly injured.

Backup officers showed up at the scene.

Route 60 has been a constant site of terror-related incidents, especially at times of heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians. During the 2015 “knife intifada,” for instance, a Palestinian terrorist stabbed two soldiers on Route 60 near Gush Etzion, wounding them lightly. A separate car ramming attack on the same road, but near the Hawara and Tapuah junctions, resulted in a lightly wounded soldier in December 2015.

The motivation of Tuesday’s attempted ramming attack is still unknown.