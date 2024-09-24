Police break up Hamas money-laundering ring in Jerusalem

During the raid, law enforcement confiscated over 200,000 shekels in cash, checks worth one million shekels, and various electronics.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli authorities arrested five suspected Hamas operatives on the outskirts of Jerusalem in an operation targeting individuals involved in financing and laundering funds for the terror group, the Israeli Police said on Tuesday.

The primary suspect, believed to be a key figure in Hamas, was arrested in the Shuafat refugee camp in eastern Jerusalem.

Authorities allege that the suspect and others have been using a chain of supermarkets in the Shuafat and Anata refugee camps to funnel money into Hamas’s activities.

During the raid, law enforcement confiscated over 200,000 shekels ($53,000) in cash, checks worth one million shekels ($265,000), numerous cell phones, documents, DVRs, construction plans, tablets, and computer drives, along with several bags of business receipts linked to the laundering of terrorist funds.

All five suspects, along with the seized materials, have been handed over to the Jerusalem Police and the Tax Authority for further investigation.

Since October 7, Israel has arrested around 5,261 Palestinian terror suspects in Judea and Samaria, of whom 2,070 of whom are associated with Hamas.