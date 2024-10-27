Poll: Inflation trumps Middle East crisis for American voters

A worker sets up a polling location in Gwinnett County, Ga., Jan. 4, 2021 ahead of a run-off Senate election. (AP/Ben Gray)

Inflation dominates voter concerns at 39%, with immigration (35%) and the economy (29%) rounding out the top three priorities.

By Jewish Breaking News

A comprehensive new Harvard University and Harris Poll survey reveals that while American support for Israel remains strong, voters are overwhelmingly focused on domestic concerns ahead of the upcoming election.

The poll, which surveyed 3,145 registered voters including nearly 900 in battleground states, shows inflation dominating voter concerns at 39%, with immigration (35%) and the economy (29%) rounding out the top three priorities.

Strikingly, the Israel-Hamas conflict ranks a distant 15th at just 6%, while concerns about antisemitism barely register at 2%.

Despite the war’s low ranking in voter priorities, support for Israel remains strong at 81%.

However, President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation garners only 35% approval, which could prove troubling for his reelection chances in November.

In a head-to-head comparison on managing the conflict, former President Donald Trump edges out President Biden 47% to 37%, with 16% undecided.

Political analysts note that with 62% of Americans following the conflict closely, and 73% viewing Iran as a regional sponsor of terror, while the Israel-Hamas war may not be driving voting decisions, it remains a significant factor in shaping American views of the Middle East.

The survey also reveals interesting insights into Americans’ institutional trust. In a ranking of 19 countries, institutions, activist groups, and media companies, Israel placed fifth with 48% favorability.

This puts it ahead of major media outlets like Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, as well as political movements including Black Lives Matter and MAGA Republicans.

Traditional institutions like the military, police, and the FBI ranked higher than Israel, while campus protesters, China, and the Palestinian Authority ranked lower.