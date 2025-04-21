Pope Francis dead at 88, Israeli president lauds Pope’s Jewish outreach

Pope Francis smiles after celebrating Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 31st 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

Pope Francis dies day after addressing the faithful at Easter Sunday event, during which he lamented rise in global antisemitism, while calling for Gaza ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

Pope Francis, chief pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away Monday morning, a spokesman for the Vatican announced.

“This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said.

The 88-year-old cleric was born in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

The son of Italian immigrants, Pope Francis was the first pontiff born in the Western or Southern Hemisphere to lead the Catholic Church. He was ordained in 1969, and became the archbishop of Buenos Aires 30 years later.

Pope Francis led the 1.4 billion-strong Roman Catholic Church for just over 12 years, from March 2013.

Suffering from poor health, including recurring respiratory illnesses, throughout the 2020s, Pope Francis reject suggestions he step down, even after he was confined to a wheelchair.

Hospitalized this February with bronchitis, Pope Francis suffered during his final months from pneumonia in both of his lungs, leaving him reliant on a ventilator for weeks.

Aligning with some high-profile progressive causes, including support for refugees and migrants seeking residence in Western countries, Pope Francis at times voiced sharp criticism of President Donald Trump.

“A person who only thinks about making walls again and again, and not making bridges, is not a Christian,” Pope Francis said ahead of Trump’s first election in 2016.

Nevertheless, Pope Francis met with Trump’s current vice president, J.D. Vance, in the Vatican on Sunday during the Easter holiday.

During his Easter Sunday address, Pope Francis reiterated his opposition to the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and again called for an immediate ceasefire, as well as the release of the 59 remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“I think of the people of Gaza and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation,” Pope Francis said.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings … of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people,” the Pope added. “I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace.”

Pope Francis also lamented the rise of antisemitism worldwide following the Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7th, 2023, calling the “growing climate of antisemitism around the world worrisome.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered his condolences, calling Pope Francis a “great spiritual father.”

“I send my deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel – the Holy Land – on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis,” said Herzog.

“A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world. He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect.”

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered.”