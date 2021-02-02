Pride flag to be flown at US embassies, special envoy for gay rights will be appointed

This is an is an issue of “some real urgency,” Secretary of State Blinken said at his confirmation hearing.

By World Israel News Staff

At his confirmation hearing two weeks ago, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that the Biden administration will reverse former President Donald Trump’s ban on American embassies flying rainbow flags, Outfront magazine reported. The flags may also be flown at U.S. military bases.

Blinken also pledged to appoint an envoy for the LGBTQ community. He said that filling that position – created by then-President Barack Obama in 2015 but not followed through by the Trump administration – is an issue of “some real urgency,” saying that there was a rise in violence against LGBTQ people over the last few years.

“We’ve seen violence directed against LGBTQ people around the world increase,” Blinken said. “And so, I think the United States playing the role that it should be playing in standing up for and defending the rights of LGBTQ people is something that the department is going to take on and take on immediately. Raising the pride flag is one way to outright show LGBTQ solidarity.”

“The Biden administration’s commitment to LGBTQ rights comes as highly anticipated gain for the LGBTQ community,” according to Outfront. “Biden is the first U.S. president to openly embrace a full range of queer rights, including transgender equality.”