Qatar caught funding Brown University program to turn students against Israel

Schools are not informed when curriculum content is modified, and the proprietary nature of the digital curriculum prevents parents, school boards, and educators from reviewing and assessing changes.

By Jewish Breaking News

The Qatari government is using its funding of an American college where the curriculum for thousands of American K-12 schools is drafted to reshape the way school children in the U.S. are taught, injecting anti-Israel bias into primary and secondary school education.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) has exposed Qatar’s influence targeting American schoolchildren with anti-Israel messaging through Brown University curricula.

Used by over 8,000 schools across all 50 states and reaching more than one million students, changes by Qatar Foundation International (QFI) to the university’s Choices Program include the removal of key historical documents and the omission of others, the misrepresentation of Israel’s capital in maps, and the exclusion of balanced perspectives on Israeli history and diplomacy.

Furthermore, the report highlights a critical lack of transparency and oversight.

ISGAP also found substantial evidence suggesting that Brown University may have failed to disclose foreign funding as required under the Higher Education Act and raises serious concerns about the potential exposure of student and faculty data to third-party entities.

“This is a direct attempt to manipulate American students by embedding ideologically motivated. foreign propaganda in their education,” said ISGAP director Dr. Charles Asher Small.

“Foreign entities with known ties to extremist ideologies should not be shaping how our children learn about history and the Middle East. The lack of transparency and oversight in this case is a threat to educational integrity and democratic values. American students should not be used as pawns in foreign propaganda campaigns. It is time to demand transparency, accountability, and an end to the silent manipulation of our children’s education.”

Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley from California, Chair of the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education of the House Education & Workforce Committee, said that it appeared that “foreign influence from Qatar has infiltrated the Choices Program hosted at Brown University, a curriculum widely adopted in K-12 schools across the country.”

Kiley said he would work “with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to assure foreign influence does not promote antisemitism at American schools.”