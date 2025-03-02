Rappelling for joy: Israeli soldiers bring Purim cheer to children with disabilities

IDF soldiers rappel down a building while handing out sweets to disabled children. (Screenshot)

Aleh provides cutting-edge therapies, specialized education, advocacy, and a nurturing environment for children and young adults with complex disabilities.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

For Liran Menashe, what started as a routine job six years ago has since evolved into a heartwarming Purim tradition for Israeli children with severe physical and cognitive disabilities.

“It all began when we were working on exterior sealing and waterproofing at Aleh’s facility in Bnei Brak. As we rappelled down the building, the children inside were mesmerized, watching us with excitement and curiosity,” said Menashe, an army reservist.

“At the end of the day, the center’s director, Hani Klein, approached me and asked if we could turn this into a costume-themed rappelling performance for Purim. We immediately said yes. We felt it was a great privilege to bring them joy,” Menashe explained.

What began as a spontaneous act of kindness has since grown into an annual celebration, attracting more volunteers each year.

On Friday, amid the backdrop of war, the event took on an even deeper significance. In honor of Israel’s resilience, Hani Klein proposed the theme of “Heroic Soldiers.”

Responding to the call, reservists from various combat units — many recently returned from the frontlines in Gaza and Lebanon — arrived at Aleh not for battle, but for a mission of joy.

The atmosphere at Aleh was electric as the soldiers, equipped with harnesses and ropes, rappelled down from the rooftop, each carrying Purim gift packages known as mishloach manot.

As they touched the ground, the children erupted in cheers, clapping and running toward their heroes with excitement.

Before the festivities began, the event opened with a solemn tribute. Orange balloons were released into the sky in memory of Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, who were murdered in Hamas captivity, as well as all those who lost their lives in the October 7 massacre.

“These children are warriors in their own right, facing daily challenges with incredible courage,” said Yehuda Marmorstein, founder and CEO of Aleh.

“To see IDF soldiers, who have fought on the battlefield, come here and embrace our children with such warmth and joy—it is truly a testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people.”

After the event, Aleh presented the reservists with special certificates of appreciation inscribed with the words: *”For descending without limits, and spreading joy without boundaries.”*

“The smiles on the children’s faces fill our hearts every year,” Menashe said.

Purim celebrates the Jewish people’s survival from a plot to exterminate them in ancient Persia, as described in the Book of Esther. The holiday is celebrated with feasting, costumes, and giving gifts of food and charity.