Released Hostage Agam Berger to give violin performance at Auschwitz

She will be playing a 130-year-old violin that survived the Holocaust.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Released hostage Agam Berger will give a violin performance at Auschwitz-Birkenau at the 37th March of the Living event on April 24 to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the death camp.

Berger will be performing alongside Daniel Weiss whose parents were murdered by terrorists on October 7.

An Israeli delegation, which includes 80 Holocaust survivors from around the world, will be led by President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog.

Among other members of the Israeli delegation are: released hostage Eli Sharabi with his brother Sharon, as well as Tzili Wenkert, grandmother of freed hostage Omer Wenkert, along with freed hostages Ori Megidish, Raaya Rotem, Hagar Brodutch, Almog Meir Jan, Moran Stella Yanai, Gadi Mozes, Aviva Siegel, Keith Siegel, Shiri Weiss and Chen Goldstein-Almog.

“I won twice — once against the Nazis and once against Hamas,” said Tzili Wenkert. “I will march in the March of the Living as living proof that the Jewish people survive despite all attempts to destroy us.”

Also joining the delegation are bereaved parents and other family members of those who were killed during the October 7 terror attack.

Michael Kuperstein, grandfather of hostage Bar Kuperstein, said, “I’ve lived a very difficult life and survived such hard times,” said Michael Kuperstein. “I hear what those who returned are saying about the hostages, and it’s like a second Holocaust. Bar is only 23, just at the beginning of his life, with so much ahead of him. I’m 84, fighting today so that all my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will have better lives. I want all the hostages to return home so we can get our lives back.”

Agam Berger was serving as a surveillance soldier in Nahal Oz on October 7 when she and four other female lookout soldiers were taken captive by Hamas.