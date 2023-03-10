Report: Ron DeSantis has decided to run for president in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Florida governor has reportedly discussed his 2024 plans with confidants, who say DeSantis is made his final decision to run for the Republican nomination.

By World Israel News Staff

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made his final decision on a 2024 presidential bid, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing recent conversations between the governor and close allies.

While former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have both launched their 2024 presidential campaigns, DeSantis has not formally announced a 2024 run, and is reportedly waiting until after the Florida state legislative session ends in May before he makes his run official.

In the meantime, DeSantis has already moved forward with preparations for a presidential campaign, the report claimed.

On Thursday, former Virginia Attorney General and Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli launched a pro-DeSantis political action committee, ahead of the governor’s expected presidential run.

Dubbed “Never Back Down,” the new political action committee is one of four pro-DeSantis PACs launched ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

“Grassroots conservatives see the governor as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024,” Cuccinelli said in a statement Thursday.

“Based on those conversations, I am most confident that we will build an unmatched grassroots political army for Governor DeSantis to help carry him to the White House.”

Last week, DeSantis released his memoirs, The Courage to Be Free, and is scheduled to visit a number of key Republican primary states to promote the book, including Iowa, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

Polls currently show Trump leading the pack for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, though DeSantis has consistently polled as the top challenger to the former president.