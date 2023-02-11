Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel

An Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian rockets as seen from Gaza City, April 21, 2022. (Attia Muhammed/Flash90)

The projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

By World Israel News Staff

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Saturday evening, the military said.

Sirens were heard in the southern town of Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

There were no report injuries or damage to property in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The military will likely respond to Saturday’s rocket attack,

The last time a rocket was fired was on February 1, prompting a retaliatory strike on a Hamas weapons manufacturing site and a missile facility.

Those strikes delivered a significant blow to Hamas’ ability to arm itself, the military said shortly after the raids.

“Any [rocket] fire at the State of Israel or any attempt to harm the lives of the residents of the south will be met with the strength of the IDF,” Defense Minister Yoav Galant said at the time.

Israel holds the Gaza-ruling terror group responsible for all attacks coming from the coastal enclave.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he had ordered police to prepare for a major operation in eastern Jerusalem starting Sunday following a car-ramming attack that killed three people, including two young brothers, on Friday.