Russia is sending air defense and radar equipment to Iran

Russian Security Council Secretary: ‘We are ready to cooperate fully with Iran in various areas.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iranian officials say that Russia has already begun transferring air defense and radar systems to Iran as tensions in the Middle East rise.

The New York Times reported that Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian had requested the military aid from Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu on his visit to Tehran on Monday.

“We are ready to cooperate fully with Iran in various areas,” Shoigu said.

Iranian officials report that the shipments from Russia are already arriving.

“Russia has financial problems and although it maintains economic and cultural ties with Israel, Moscow cannot afford to reject Iran’s request for help because it relies heavily on Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine,” a source with knowledge of the meeting tells the Times.

Additionally, the two countries share a common enemy in the form of the United State and the NATO alliance, and a partnership will be a means to strengthen both nations.

Both countries have also faced sanctions, and have found ways to get around the dollar and the SWIFT international financial messaging system.

Trade between Iran and Russia is estimated to be around $4 billion.

Although Russia has some economic ties with Israel, Moscow has been distancing itself from the Jewish State since October 7th.

Putin and members of his administration have used scathing rhetoric against Israel at the UN and in the media.

In June, Putin said, “Of course we are against terrorism in all its manifestations, against attacks against civilians — at any place and in any country.”

“But what is happening now in Gaza in response to the well-known terrorist act in Israel does not really look like a war, it is some kind of total destruction of the civilian population.”

In addition, Putin offered to resolve Israel’s war with Hamas and said, ““We have long recognized the Palestinian state since the Soviet Union era. Our approach in this regard has not changed.”