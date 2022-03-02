Russian businessman offers $1 million bounty on Putin

The social media post included a photo of Putin with the words, “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”

By World Israel News Staff

A Russian entrepreneur with a shady past has offered a $1 million bounty to military officers for the arrest of President Vladimir Putin, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws,” Alex Konanykhin posted on LinkedIn.

“Putin is not the Russian president as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents,” he added.

“As an ethnic Russian and a Russian citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s Orda [Russian for a gang of thugs],” he wrote.

The post included a photo of Putin with the words, “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”

On Sunday, Konanykhin, who has an explosive history with the Putin regime, promised in a Facebook post to pay a $1,000,000 bounty for the Putin’s arrest for war crimes. He has since removed that post.

In 1991, Konanykhin, now 55, was the founder, co-owner, and president of the Russian Exchange Bank, which became the first institution to receive a currency-trading license from the Yeltsin government.

By the age of 25, had an empire of over 100 companies within Russia.

In 1992, he was among the delegates to accompany Yeltsin to Washington, D.C., where they met with President George H. W. Bush, and afterwards, in Canada with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Richard Sakwa, professor of Russian and European politics at the University of Kent, named Konanykhin the wealthiest person in Russia at that time, with an estimated $300 million in net worth.

Konanykhin authored the book “Defiance: How to Succeed in Business Despite Being Hounded by the FBI, the KGB, the INS, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, Interpol, and Mafia Hitmen,” published in 2006 by Renaissance Publishing.