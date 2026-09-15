Same flotilla, different outrage: Tunisia imprisons Gaza activists as world looks away

Four members of the Global Sumud Flotilla have been imprisoned in Tunisia since March, accused of money laundering and misappropriating donations. A Tunisian judge has now extended their detention by another four months, potentially keeping the so-called “Sumud 4” behind bars for 10 months without trial. Their lawyers reject the allegations, while activist Wael Naouar has been on hunger strike since August and is described by the flotilla movement as being in “critical condition.”

The contrast with Israel is difficult to miss. When Israel intercepted flotillas and briefly detained activists before deporting them, the incidents generated worldwide headlines, diplomatic protests and accusations of “kidnapping” and mistreatment. The detention of roughly 430 activists in October 2025 was covered by virtually every major international outlet.

But when Tunisia — an Arab state that publicly champions the Palestinian cause — jailed four members of the same movement for months, international coverage was remarkably sparse. Even the Global Sumud Flotilla now accuses Tunis of repression, raising an uncomfortable question: Why does the imprisonment of Gaza activists become a global cause célèbre when Israel is responsible, but barely registers when an Arab government puts them behind bars?