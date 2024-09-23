Israel kills most senior Hezbollah official still left alive

The building that housed Fuad Shukr after getting hit by an Israeli airstrike. (Twitter Screenshot)

Karaki was slated to replace Ibrahim Aqil as head of Hezbollah operations after the latter was killed on Friday.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Monday, senior Hezbollah official Ali Karaki was targeted and killed by an airstrike in Beirut, Sky Arabia reports.

Karaki, head of the terror group’s Southern command, is the most senior Hezbollah official and was slated to replace Ibrahim Aqil as head of operations after the latter was killed on Friday along with other terrorist commanders.

According to the report, Karaki was killed when six missiles struck the building he was occupying.

Karaki was also a member of Hezbollah’s top “military” organization, the Jihad Council, which is subordinate to the Shura Council and under the direct control of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Monday night’s strike was the fourth time that IAF jets struck the Lebanese capital since the conflict with Hezbollah began immediately after October 7th, when the Lebanese terror group expressed solidarity with Hamas by attacking Israel.

On Friday, the IDF eliminated 16 top Hezbollah Radwan force commanders, including the leader Ibrahim Aqil.

Israel’s military operation targeted the Radwan Force commanders meeting in the basement of a building in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

Aqil was the top commander of the Radwan force and was planning an invasion of Galilee.

Ahmed Wahbi, head of the Radwan training unit, was also eliminated.

Wahbi was also heavily involved in planning the Galilee invasion and, according to the IDF, was “advancing Hezbollah’s entrenchment in southern Lebanon while attempting to improve the organization’s ground combat capabilities.”

Concerning the operation, the IDF said, “These Radwan terror commanders were plotting an attack and invasion into Israel’s territory for years and were ready to carry out the plans at a moment’s notice when given the order.”

“Aqil and the other commanders eliminated in the strike were responsible for planning and executing hundreds of terror attacks against Israelis, including the planned invasion of the Galilee,” the IDF announced.

Hezbollah, which doesn’t always acknowledge the elimination of their leaders, confirmed that Aqil and others had been killed and said his body had been recovered from under the rubble.