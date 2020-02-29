Seventh Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus

View of a medical hotel at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv that was converted to receive coronavirus patients on February 17, 2020. (Flash90)

Seven Israelis have thus far been diagnosed with coronavirus, the health ministry confirmed on Friday.

By World Israel News Staff

Roni Bargill of Migdal HaEmek in Northern Israel is the seventh Israeli to have contracted COVID-19, or coronavirus, the health ministry announced on Friday.

Over the weekend, he posted on Facebook that he had returned from Italy last Saturday and was told by health officials that he could continue his normal routine, The Jerusalem Post reported.

On Thursday, however, feeling unwell, he was instructed to enter isolation, but by then he had come into contact with many people, the Post said.

“I apologize in advance for any harm I caused anyone,” he wrote on Facebook. “It was obviously done without my knowledge.”

Bargill joins all others in the country diagnosed with the virus at Sheba Medical Center, near Tel Aviv, where they have been placed in quarantine.

Four new cases were announced by the health ministry on Friday, including one man who was thought to have recovered after returning from quarantine in Japan.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday the death of the first victim of the disease in the country, saying she was a “medically high-risk patient in her late 50s.”