Shooting in Jerusalem, gunfire aimed at bus, attacker on the loose

Police are on a manhunt for the shooter.

The Jerusalem District Police’s Hotline 100 received reports of gunfire aimed at a bus on Levy Eshkol Blvd. Street in Jerusalem.

Police forces under the command of Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident while searching for a suspect, who apparently fled the scene.

The bus driver was slightly injured by glass and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The bus was damaged.

No casualties were reported.

Security was increased at the Damascus Gate of the Old City as IDF and police search for the suspect, TPS reported.