Six Israelis hurt as Hezbollah rockets hit Haifa, Tiberias

Smoke is seen from rocket impacts in the northern city of Haifa. (Twitter Screenshot)

In Tiberias, Magen David Adom paramedics treated one person for moderate-to-serious wounds after a rocket from Lebanon impacted in the city.

By JNS

Six Israelis were wounded overnight Sunday when Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Haifa and Tiberias, according to authorities.

Five victims were hit by shrapnel in Haifa before being evacuated to Rambam Hospital in the northern Israeli city. One person was listed in good-to-moderate condition, while the others were lightly wounded.

Local residents reported a direct hit near the city’s Maxim restaurant, where 21 people were killed in a Palestinian suicide bombing during the Second Intifada.

The IDF was probing why air defense systems failed to down the incoming projectiles.

BREAKING: ROCKETS HIT HAIFA IN ISRAEL RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/hu1k4o7MR2 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 6, 2024

Earlier Sunday, one person was lightly hurt when a rocket struck Ma’alot-Tarshiha.

Overall, Hezbollah terrorists fired some 120 rockets from Lebanon at Israel on Sunday, the military said.

Early Monday morning, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” launched at the Jewish state “from the east,” generally a reference to Iraq.

The object did not cross into Israeli airspace, according to the military.

Hours later, the Israeli Air Force downed two additional suspected drones launched from the east at central Israel, triggering sirens in Rishon LeZion and Palmachim.

Meanwhile, the IDF continued to strike Hezbollah terror sites in Beirut, targeting weapons storage facilities and intelligence assets.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר, בהכוונה מודיעינית של אגף המודיעין, תקפו מטרות טרור של מטה המודיעין של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בביירות, בהן אמצעי איסוף ומפקדות לצד תשתיות טרור נוספות.

בנוסף, מטוסי קרב תקפו בשעות האחרונות מחסני אמצעי לחימה של הארגון במרחב ביירות>> pic.twitter.com/Ow22JNzpRU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 6, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday visited the northern border amid the Israel Defense Forces operation against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.

“A year ago, we took a terrible blow,” Netanyahu said in remarks to soldiers, in reference to Hamas’s slaughter of some 1,200 people, mostly Jewish civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023.

“In the 12 months since then, we have changed the reality across the board. The entire world is astonished by the blows you are landing on our enemies,” he continued. “You are the generation of victory.”