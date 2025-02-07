Social media gets creative over Trump’s plan to transform Gaza

An illustration of Trump Tower in Gaza. (X Screenshot)

‘What’s next – a Trump golf course in Rafah?’ someone wrote on X.

By Jewish Breaking News

U.S. President Donald Trump’s dramatic proposal for Gaza’s future has sparked a surge of support among some segments of Israeli society.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too,” Trump declared as he stood alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

As for Gaza’s residents, he said they should be provided with “a good, fresh, beautiful piece of land” somewhere while rehabilitation takes place.

The immediate response was visible on Tel Aviv’s main freeway Wednesday morning, where commuters were greeted by giant billboards featuring American flags alongside Trump’s image, with a simple message in English: “Thank you, Mr. President,” JTA reports.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, including digitally altered images showing luxury hotels rising from Gaza’s landscape. Some users shared mock tourism posters featuring “Trump International Gaza Beach Resort” while others created memes suggesting a “Real Two-State Solution: Israel and America.”

However, not all reactions have been positive.

“First the US couldn’t handle Afghanistan, now they want Gaza? This will be another Trump real estate flop,” wrote one influential Israeli X user.

“What’s next – a Trump golf course in Rafah?” wrote another. “Trump thinks he can turn Gaza into Atlantic City. Someone should remind him how that worked out?”

But behind the funny memes and hotel jokes, since the October 7 Hamas massacre which left 1,200 innocent people dead and 251 taken hostages.

Netanyahu has struggled to define what comes next after he achieves his war goals in Gaza.

Despite the seemingly outlandish nature of Trump’s proposal, for some, it at least offers a guarantee that that haunting nightmare will never happen again.