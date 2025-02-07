Standing together: Rep. Brian Mast meets wounded IDF soldier Ari Spitz

Mast, a U.S. Army veteran, lost both legs and a finger in 2010 while clearing explosives during an operation with the Army Rangers in Kandahar.

By Jewish Breaking News

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, met with IDF soldier Ari Spitz, a fellow war amputee who lost both legs while fighting in Gaza.

Spitz a member of the Givaati Brigade is one of the most seriously injured Israeli soldiers to survive his wounds, spent six weeks recovering in hospital care. He shared details of their meeting on social media, writing:

“Yesterday I had the privilege of meeting the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast. Besides his important role, he also lost both his legs as a soldier in Afghanistan. We spoke of prosthetics, politics, and the future. I thanked him for his longstanding support of Israel and the Jewish people as a public servant. It is always a pleasure to draw inspiration from people who have made a remarkable recovery.”

Mast, a U.S. Army veteran, lost both legs and a finger in 2010 while clearing explosives during an operation with the Army Rangers in Kandahar. He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his service.

A staunch advocate for Israel, Mast previously volunteered with the IDF’s Sar-El program, assisting with logistics near Tel Aviv. Following the October 7th massacre, he arrived in Congress wearing an IDF uniform, posting on social media:

“As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel.”

He also took a direct jab at Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), adding: “Tlaib’s got her flag. I got my uniform.”

The meeting between Mast and Spitz highlights the deep personal and political ties between the U.S. and Israel, as both men continue to advocate for strong U.S.-Israel relations.