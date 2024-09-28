Strike that killed Nasrallah required extensive planning and ‘precise intelligence’

The operation was complex because it required planning, precision and secrecy to prevent Hezbollah from discovering Israel’s plans.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The strike on Friday that killed Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah required long-term planning and coordination of “precise intelligence,” according to the IDF.

The afternoon operation was carried out by fighter jets that targeted Hezbollah’s “central headquarters,” which were “embedded under a residential building” in a suburb of Beirut. This area has long been a stronghold of the Lebanese terror group.

Hasan Nasrallah assumed the leadership of Hezbollah 30 years ago. He was responsible, with the help of Iran, for the growth of the terror group to one of the largest non-state militaries in the region.

In a statement Saturday, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said Nasrallah’s killing proved that “anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel — we will know how to reach them.”

Brig.-Gen. Amichai Levine, the newly appointed commander of Hatzerim Airbase, said the mission to eliminate Nasrallah required the Israeli Air Force’s unique, world-class capabilities.



“The operation succeeded perfectly,” Levine said and credited the ground crews and technical teams for the smooth execution.

The teams were responsible for ensuring the readiness of the aircraft and managing the munitions.

He added, “About a hundred munitions were used, with bombers dropping them every two seconds in perfect precision.”

Levine credited the 69th Squadron, known as the “Hammers,” which operates F-15I Ra’am fighter jets and has carried out a number of crucial operations in Lebanon and Syria.

He added that for the last 11 months, the 69th Squadron’s regular and reservist pilots have been on constant alert for missions across the Middle East.

Levine said, “We executed a historic operation of immense strategic importance. Nasrallah is seen as the most central figure in the Shi’ite axis.”

He explained, “This will significantly impact the Middle East and move us closer to achieving our war goals. The operation was long planned and reflects extraordinary collaboration with the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Air Force. I know all the intelligence officers who contribute incredible capabilities.”