Former hostages gather at Western Wall for priestly blessing

By Lidor Sultan, Israel HaYom and JNS

Tens of thousands of worshippers arrived Tuesday morning at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem for the traditional priestly blessing ceremony held during the intermediate days of Passover.

This year’s event, organized by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, holds special significance with the participation of hostages released from Hamas captivity, families of those still held captive, and wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers. Among those attending was former hostage Eliya Cohen, who was freed from Hamas captivity on Feb. 22 after 505 days.

The event began at 8:45 a.m. with morning prayers, followed by the first priestly blessing at 9:30. The additional prayer service started at 10:15, with the main priestly blessing taking place at 10:30.

Following the conclusion of the ceremony at 10:40 a.m., participants held a special prayer for the return of all hostages still held in Gaza, for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, for the healing of the wounded, and for peace and security across Israel.