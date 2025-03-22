Tesla terror

On the ground level, this campaign is being carried out by operatives (often masked) doing the dirty work; on another level, the campaign is being promoted openly by Democrat politicians and cultural elites.

By Mark Tapson, Frontpage Magazine

The Democrats may have been rocked on their heels temporarily by their election loss to Donald Trump, and sent into a tailspin of internal bickering about why they lost American voters, but now they are revving up The Resistance – and it includes waging domestic terrorism against the MAGA movement they falsely equate with Nazi fascism.

The primary target around which the Democrats are uniting in violent protest is Trump appointee and mega-billionaire Elon Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has rooted out a reported $115 billion and counting in federal waste and fraud.

Musk is therefore an existential threat to the Big Government Left, which depends on bureaucratic bloat and hidden slush funds to maintain their grip on power and to fuel their agenda of permanent one-party hegemony.

Violent Marxists at heart, the Left has launched a coordinated campaign of terror this month against Musk’s American auto company Tesla and even the owners of Tesla vehicles.

Tesla dealerships are being firebombed, both here and abroad (a dozen Teslas were torched at a dealership in France; some in Berlin as well).

Democrat terrorists are vandalizing Teslas in parking lots and confronting Tesla drivers with angry profanities and threats.

Several Tesla vehicles were set afire in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, for example. Police said the attacker used Molotov cocktails, shot rounds into vehicles, and scrawled the word “resist” on the front doors of the Tesla Collision Center.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a similar attack at a local dealership. Other such incidents have taken place in Oregon and Washington state.

Last week, a Tesla dealership in Colorado was targeted by terrorists using Molotov cocktails and spray-painting “Nazi cars” on the building’s facade.

In Colorado, a man was arrested for hurling five Molotov cocktails at a Tesla charging station, damaging three EV chargers. He also scrawled anti-Trump and pro-Ukraine messages next to the damaged chargers before confronting a female Tesla driver, who managed to drive away.

Curiously, the Daily Caller notes that an inordinate number of Tesla vandals are transgender. A 26-year-old Trump hater with “She/They” pronouns vandalized – allegedly – a newly built Tesla sales, service, and delivery center with graffiti targeting Trump and Musk, and supporting “trans rights.”

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and other charges at a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado in connection with the earlier arrest of a man claiming to be a woman, following “several” instances of vandalism at the dealership, which included incendiary devices.

In New York, a man scrawled a swastika on a Cybertruck, leaving its Jewish owner stunned. Videos of other such vandalisms are all over the internet.

The Democrat terrorists have also launched a “DOGEQUEST” website doxxing the names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of Tesla owners, symbolically threatening them with a Molotov cocktail cursor icon.

The site claims it will remove an individual’s data if they can prove they sold their vehicle. In addition, a map includes the locations of Tesla dealerships, supercharger stations, and even DOGE employees.

Last Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a statement that:

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences.

We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.”

Trump himself has declared that these actions constitute domestic terrorism. Asked by a reporter last week if violent Tesla protesters should be “labeled domestic terrorists,” he said “I’ll do it. You do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell.”

On the ground level, this campaign is being carried out by operatives (often masked) doing the dirty work; on another level, the campaign is being promoted openly by Democrat politicians and cultural elites.

Failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz, in one shocking example, gleefully crowed to a town hall audience in Wisconsin that he got “a little boost during the day” from checking Tesla’s falling stock on his iPhone.

(Musk clapped back on X, posting, “Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord.”)

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow tried to claim that her party’s domestic terrorists are simply people “who don’t support Elon Musk’s car company,” and that they are merely “boycotting” or “protesting” Tesla.

She called Bondi’s and Trump’s stern pronouncements “threats,” while completely ignoring her party’s threats and actual violence toward Tesla owners and dealerships. MSNBC’s The Beat host Ari Melber tried to argue the same point.

Slimy late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel drew big applause and cheers from his audience by noting that Tesla stock was “disastrously” down and Teslas were being vandalized.

He also got a big laugh when he stared meaningfully into the camera and said unconvincingly, “Please don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles.”

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Jordan Klepper laughed while his audience repeatedly cheered at fiery footage of Tesla dealerships, Teslas, and charging stations being bombed and vandalized.

“I don’t think people are mad at you because of the Teslas, Elon,” Klepper said:

“If I were to hazard a guess about why they’d be mad it might be because in the last several weeks you fired tens of thousands of federal workers, you made cuts to veterans care, lifesaving foreign aid, and food banks, you cancelled important medical research… Yeah, people might get a little upset if you stop their medical trial halfway through them.”

That’s not what is happening, but Democrats are not nearly as keen on facts as they are on mockery, which is much more effective, as Marxist strategist Saul Alinsky famously noted.

Klepper went on to say some people have left “helpful messages,” before cutting to images of vandalized Teslas and dealerships with swastikas and “Nazi scum” spray-painted on them. “Maybe people are mad at you because you don’t seem to know what the fuck you’re doing!” Klepper added.

Or maybe they’re just radicals trying to force political change through violence – i.e., terrorists.

Speaking of “helpful messages,” the Libs of TikTok social media account posted a video with the caption, “Stickers on parking meters in Brooklyn are calling for someone to kill Elon.”

The camera in the video finds a parking meter with a pair of stickers plastered on it which read, “WHO WILL KILL ELON?” The caption added, “The Left has become a violent terror organization.”

(Technically, the Left has always, since its inception in the French revolution, been a violent terror organization; see my Freedom Center colleague Daniel Greenfield’s book Domestic Enemies.)

The murderous impulse behind this terrorism is shared by the anti-Trump “Right.” Despicable NeverTrumper Rick Wilson – a tightly-wound troll full of hateful anger – posted a paywalled article on his Substack page with the unambiguous headline, “Kill Tesla, Save the Country.”

The tagline is literal incitement to terrorism: “Elon has a weak spot. Attack.” The opening sentence hyperbolically smears Musk as a Nazi and fascist, as prelude to encouraging the Leftist mob to Save Democracy™ by any means necessary.

Asked on CNN if this is “what resistance looks like,” Democrat politician, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton replied, “So, Trump thinks that if you try to kill cops to overthrow the government and change an election, that’s not domestic terrorism, but, somehow, having a protest in front of a Tesla dealership is?”

This is today’s Democrat leadership: spewing disgusting lies while providing cover for their own party’s domestic terrorism. As conservative activist Robby Starbuck tweeted on X,

Democrats could condemn terror attacks on Tesla with a simple statement released by the party and elected Democrats could release individual statements about it but they haven’t done so. Any decent person would but they REFUSE. This tells me that they want this domestic terror.

Of course they want it. Domestic terror is central to Left-wing political strategy. Democracy dies not in darkness, as The Washington Post once pontificated, but in the Democrat Party’s open support for, and engagement in, anti-American terrorism.