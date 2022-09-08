The end of an era: Israel mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II

“The Queen embodied a spirit of integrity, duty and ancient tradition.”

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Yair Lapid mourned Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday evening, saying the British monarch left behind an “unparalleled legacy.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Lapid tweeted.

“She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service,” he wrote, adding, “May her memory be for a blessing.”

In a statement, President Isaac Herzog called her “a historic figure” who lived and made history.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was known far and wide simply as The Queen. Her passing is the end of an era. Together with the Israeli people, I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth, who have lost their matriarch.”

He noted that his late father Chaim Herzog, who served as Israel’s sixth president, had several audiences with the Queen over the years.

“Her fond welcome and warm hospitality left a profound impression down the generations,” he said.

“Throughout her long and momentous reign, the world changed dramatically, while the Queen remained an icon of stable, responsible leadership, and a beacon of morality, humanity and patriotism. In her life and in her service to her people, the Queen embodied a spirit of integrity, duty and ancient tradition.”

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called her “a beacon of integrity.”

“My wife Sara and I, along with all the people of Israel, send our condolences to the people of Britain and to the royal family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote on Twitter.

“She was a legendary sovereign, a beacon of integrity and a steward of a second Elizabethan age which will be remembered down the centuries. May her memory be blessed,” Netanyahu added.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lauded Queen Elizabeth II as a “caring and thoughtful leader”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, friends and the people of the United Kingdom as they mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Bennett said.

“For the past 70 years Her Majesty has served as a figure of dignity, honor and stability for her country and for the world. The people of Israel are grateful for Her Majesty’s service and hope she may rest in peace.”

“She served her people throughout her days and will be remembered forever as a caring and thoughtful leader.”

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Though she was well respected by Britain’s Jewish community, she came under fire for never visiting the State of Israel throughout her reign.