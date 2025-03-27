Thousands of anti-gov’t demonstrators block Jerusalem roads

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, outside the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, March 26, 2025. (Flash90/Chaim Goldberg)

Protesters blocked Highway 1, the major thoroughfare between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, snarling traffic for hours and lighting flares.



By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Thousands of protesters opposed to the judicial reform flooded Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, blocking major roads – including the entrance to the capital city – and gathering outside of the Knesset.

The demonstrations took place as the coalition worked to pass a law that will change the composition of an influential committee that selects judges.

The law was passed 67-1 on Thursday morning, but protests over the legislation began nearly a day earlier.

Demonstrators marched from the Prime Minister’s residence in Rehavia to the Knesset, blocking roads as they walked.

Several opposition MKs set up temporary “offices” outside of the Knesset building, as an act of solidarity with the protesters.

MK Gilad Kariv, from the Democrats party led by far-left MK Yair Golan, said on X that he had established the outdoor bureau in order to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the protesters and deliver a clear message [that] the people’s house no longer represents the people.”

“The majority of the people are disgusted by this government, the majority of the people are demanding…the holding of elections,” Kariv charged, without providing evidence to support those claims.

Addressing protesters outside of the Knesset, opposition MK Meirav Cohen said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support for the judicial overhaul is strengthening Hamas.

“Netanyahu is the best thing that has ever happened to our enemies,” Cohen said. “He is the gift that keeps on giving. He has given cash to terrorists, he has weakened moderate forces, and worst of all — he has torn apart Israeli society and brought forth the [October 7] attack on us.”

Other elements at the rally referred Netanyahu’s recent firing of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, which was frozen by a Supreme Court ruling last week.