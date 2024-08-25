‘Time to finish Hezbollah’ – Northern residents to IDF

Displaced residents of northern Israel call on IDF to “crush” Hezbollah, allowing them to return to their homes.

By World Israel News Staff

Displaced residents of Israel’s north, who have been evacuated from their homes for more than ten months, praised the IDF’s preemptive strike on Hezbollah and urged the military to “finish off” the terror group.

On Sunday morning, more than 100 IDF fighter jets het numerous targets associated with the Iran-backed terror group, acting on intelligence that indicated Hezbollah was gearing up to strike Israel.

The IAF airstrikes included striking rocket launchers that were primed for an aerial assault of central Israel that would include some 6,000 projectiles.

“For months now, we have been suffering hundreds of [rocket, missile, and drone] barrages almost every day. Until now, there has been almost no significant response from the IDF, apart from targeted assassinations and attacks that do not create deterrence,” said Fighting for the North, an umbrella organization advocating for residents of communities adjacent to the Lebanese border.

“This time, don’t give up. The red line was crossed a long time ago… Crush Hezbollah to the point of defeat, establish with a security strip inside Lebanese territory, and create with a long-term victory,” the group continued in a media statement.

“We send our strength to the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, and my support the Israeli government regarding a significant military effort” against Hezbollah.”

“I hope that at the end of this, there will be a different security situation that will allow the evacuees to return home,” Giora Zaltz, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, said.

Following numerous incidents, including a married couple driving in their car being killed by an anti-tank missile fired by the terror group and the Majdal Shams massacre, in which 12 children and teens were killed by a Hezbollah rocket, northern residents have pushed for a harsh military response.

“There is zero chance that we will return to destroyed Kiryat Shmona” without a military campaign against Hezbollah, Rafael Salb, a resident of the northern city, told Ma’ariv.

Salb added that he believed a ceasefire would lay the groundwork for a large-scale terror attack.

“Any diplomatic solution will surely bring the next massacre in the north, It will be 10 times worse than the [October 7th terror onslaught] we experienced in the south. And the blood will be on this government’s hands.”