Top Islamic Jihad terrorist eliminated during Jenin gun battle with the IDF

IDF soldiers carry out raids in Judea and Samaria as part of ongoing Operation Break the Wave. By IDF spokesperson.

Two Islamic Jihad terrorists shot and killed during clashes with IDF forces in northern Samaria as part of ongoing anti-terror crackdown.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Palestinian Arab terrorists from the Islamic Jihad organization were eliminated by Israeli soldiers in northern Samaria overnight.

IDF forces carried out raids across Judea and Samaria late Wednesday night and before dawn early Thursday morning as part of the ongoing Operation Break the Wave counter-terror effort.

In the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Burqin on the outskirts of Jenin, IDF forces deployed to secure an arrest operation were fired upon by Islamic Jihad terrorists.

According to an army spokesperson, Israeli forces arrested three Islamic Jihad terrorists during the Burqin raid, and confiscated three M-16 assault rifles.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA media outlet claimed a fourth terrorist was arrested as well, identifying the arrested as Khaled Arrai, Ahmed al-Sous, Wissam Fayyed, and Omar Nasser Talib.

During the gun battle which erupted, however, IDF forces eliminated two Islamic Jihad terrorists, including the commander of the Jenin Brigade, 26-year-old Muhammad Ayman al-Sa’adi.

Al-Sa’adi was responsible for multiple terrorist shooting attacks against both Israeli security personnel and civilians, the IDF said.

The second terrorist eliminated was identified as 27-year-old Naeem Jamal Zubaidi, who has also been involved in terrorist shooting attacks.

A third terrorist was wounded, and is listed in stable condition.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Ezz El Din vowed his organization would avenge the deaths of the two slain terrorists.

“The massacre committed by Israel against our people and our resistance fighters in the Jenin camp at dawn today will not go unnoticed, and this criminal occupier will pay the price for his heinous crime.”

Four other raids were held in Judea and Samaria overnight, with four terrorists nabbed in Dura and Dayr Samet in the Hebron region, with one pistol confiscated during the raids.

One terrorist was also captured in Bayt Furik near Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, and another arrested in Abu Shukhaydam, near Ramallah.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid lauded the soldiers involved in the overnight operation in the Jenin district and the elimination of the two Islamic Jihad terrorists.

“The activity of the IDF and the security forces tonight in Jenin is a direct continuation of our uncompromising policy on the fight against terrorism.”

“The two senior terrorists who were thwarted – a field commander in Jenin and a member of the Islamic Jihad; and a senior member of the Al-Aqsa Brigades in Jenin – planned and carried out attacks on Israeli territory.”

“Precisely in these stormy times, when irresponsible parties are trying to drag the IDF into an extreme debate and incite soldiers against their commanders, I want to express my appreciation to the security forces. This is the way to fight terrorism; this is the way to protect the citizens of Israel.”