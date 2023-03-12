TOTAL DISCONNECT? What did Biden say about ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia? March 12, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/total-disconnect-what-did-biden-say-about-ties-between-iran-and-saudi-arabia/ Email Print A reporter asked US President Joe Biden what he has to say about the establishment of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. His response was off topic. Can someone let this man retire before the whole world burns? He doesn’t seem to have any clue what’s going on…. pic.twitter.com/K2N9gsqWYa — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) March 12, 2023 IranIsrael-Saudi relationsJoe BidenSaudi Arabia