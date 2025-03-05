Trump cuts US intelligence sharing to Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman carries a US Stinger air defence missile launcher in a trench on the front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

By Jewish Breaking News

For nearly three years, an unprecedented river of intelligence flowed from American sources to Ukrainian forces to help defend themselves against Russian forces.

That river has now run dry.

“Trump had a real question about whether (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy was committed to the peace process, and he said: ‘Let’s pause, I want to give you a chance to think about that,’” CIA Director John Ratcliffe revealed to Fox News on Wednesday.

“On the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away.”

It is not immediately clear which specific areas of intelligence sharing have been restricted. In 2024, US media reported that the CIA provided Kyiv the ability to monitor Russian troop movements, support spy networks, and conduct targeted missile strikes.

The pause follows a decision early this week by President Donald Trump to freeze future deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into peace negotiations with Russia.

On Tuesday, the embattled Ukrainian leader apologized for last week’s Oval Office confrontation, during which Trump accused him of showing insufficient gratitude for America’s financial and military assistance.

Trump’s attitude toward Zelensky notably softened after he disclosed receiving a letter of appreciation from the Ukrainian president, which he highlighted during his State of the Union address.

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” Zelenskyy wrote as quoted by the president.

However, Ukrainian missile operators have been reporting screens going dark and targeting coordinates no longer arriving for quite some time now.

A Ukrainian military officer familiar with operations of the long-range multiple rocket launching system the Washington Post that for roughly the past month, at least one of the Ukrainian units responsible for launching rockets from U.S. provided systems has not received coordinates to strike more than about 40 miles beyond the contact line.