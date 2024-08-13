Trump: Jews who vote for ‘far-left’ Harris need psychologists

Kamala Harris is “so anti-Israel” and more “left-wing than Bernie Sanders,” Trump says.

By World Israel News Staff

Former president Donald Trump said that Jewish-Americans considering voting for vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris are in need of psychiatric intervention.

Speaking to Elon Musk, who owns social media platform X, on Monday, Trump said that Harris is aligned with the far-left, anti-Israel flank of the Democratic party.

“If you’re a Jewish person or if you’re a person that is very pro-Israel, if you vote for [Kamala], she’s worse than Biden, and Biden was bad, but if you vote for her, you ought to have your head examined,” Trump said to Musk.

“She is considered more liberal, by far, than Bernie Sanders. She’s a radical-left lunatic. And if she’s going to be our president, very quickly you’re not going to have a country anymore. And she’ll go back to all the things that she believes in. She believes in defunding the police. She believes in no fracking, zero,” Trump said of Harris.

Harris is “so anti-Israel [and] picked an anti-Israel radical left person” as her choice for vice-president, Trump said, referring to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Trump blamed Biden’s weak leadership for American inflation and various international wars, stating that those events would not have occurred had he been president.

“First of all, the Israeli attack would have never happened. Russia would never have attacked Ukraine, and we’d have no inflation, and we wouldn’t have had the Afghanistan mess, if you think of it well … if you take a few of those events away, and we have a different world.”

He also referenced pressure on Biden not to seek the Democratic nomination for the second term, stating that Biden had essentially been forced out by his own party.

“This was a coup. This was a coup of a president of the United States. He didn’t want to leave, and they said, ‘We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way,'” Trump said.