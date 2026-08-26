Trump sends Saudi nuclear deal to Congress — with Israel normalization as the price

President Donald Trump has formally sent Congress a 30-year US-Saudi civil nuclear agreement for review, moving forward a potentially tens-of-billions-of-dollars deal that would allow American companies to export nuclear technology and build reactors in the kingdom.

Congress now has 90 session days to review the pact. But the White House says Trump has drawn a clear red line: the agreement will only move forward if Saudi Arabia normalizes relations with Israel and joins the Abraham Accords.

The move puts one of Riyadh’s biggest strategic ambitions before Congress while linking it directly to one of Trump’s biggest Middle East goals. The obstacle remains significant: Saudi Arabia insists on an irreversible path toward Palestinian statehood before recognizing Israel.