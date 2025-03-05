Trump to Congress: ‘We’re bringing hostages back from Gaza’

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Trump touts return of hostages during ceasefire deal in address to joint session of Congress, says his administration will expand Abraham Accords in Mideast.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday, touting the return of hostages from the Gaza Strip during the six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

During the address, which was attended by several released hostages from Gaza and the families of a number of freed captives, Trump made no mention of the invitees, but did highlight the return of 33 hostages, including 25 living captives.

“In the Middle East, we’re bringing back our hostages from Gaza,” Trump said.

The president also vowed that his administration would expand upon the Abraham Accords, initiated in 2020, but declined to provide details.

“A lot of things are happening in the Middle East,” the president hinted.

“In my first term, we achieved one of the most groundbreaking peace agreements in generations: the Abraham Accords. And now we’re going to build on that foundation, to create a more peaceful and prosperous future for the entire region.”

Trump urged Congress to fund the creation of a missile defense network comparable to Israel’s Iron Dome system, comparing his plan to Ronald Reagan’s aspiration to create a laser defense network, dubbed the Strategic Defense Initiative, capable of destroying ballistic missiles aimed at the U.S.

“As commander in chief, my focus is on building the most powerful military of the future,” Trump continued.

“As a first step, I’m asking Congress to fund a state of the art ‘golden dome’ missile defense shield to protect our homeland. All made in the U.S.A. Ronald Reagan wanted to do it long ago, but the technology just wasn’t there. Not even close. But now we have the technology.”

“And other places have it. Israel has it. Other places have it. And the United States should have it too, right?”