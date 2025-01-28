Trump uses Holocaust Remembrance Day statement to celebrate establishment of Israel

In statement marking 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, President Trump calls for ‘end to antisemitism,’ while celebrating the ‘re-founding’ of the Jewish national home in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump called for an “end to antisemitism” Monday night, while celebrating the establishment of the state of Israel in a statement issued marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

In his statement, released Monday night, the president called the Holocaust, and specifically the genocide at Auschwitz-Birkenau, “one of the darkest chapters in human history.”

Trump lamented the persistence of antisemitism around the globe, and called for its eradication in the U.S.

“The poison of anti-Semitism still courses through the veins of cowards in dark corners of the world. So today, we renew our promise that anti-Semitism has no place in a civilized society, no place in our foreign policy, and no place in the United States of America.”

In a nod to historical Jewish claims to the Land of Israel, the president not only reasserted America’s “bonds of friendship with the State of Israel,” but also hailed the creation of the modern State of Israel in 1948 as the ‘refounding’ of the Jewish national home.

“In the years since the liberation of Auschwitz on this day eight decades ago, the grave offenses that took place during the Holocaust and the cries of the Jewish people have echoed throughout the halls of history,” Trump said.

“In the wake of the oppression, persecution, and injustice committed at Auschwitz and elsewhere in Europe, the Jewish people gallantly persevered to re-found their homeland in the modern State of Israel — our mighty friend. To this day, the Jewish people proudly represent the peak of human tenacity and the pinnacle of human triumph.”