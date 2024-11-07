‘Trump wants Gaza and Lebanon wars to end – with decisive Israeli victories,’ says Republican spokeswoman

Model-turned-Republican National Committee spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko defends Trump’s vow to ‘stop wars,’ saying the president-elect is committed to Israel ‘winning decisively’ against Hamas, Hezbollah.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to “stop wars” was not an ultimatum to Israel to halt the fighting against terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, a spokeswoman for the Republican party said Wednesday, rather it was a promise to ensure Israel achieves decisive victories in both arenas.

Elizabeth Pipko, a 29-year-old former model turned Republican National Committee spokeswoman, who first rose to prominence with the Exodus Movement encouraging American Jews to join the Republican party, spoke with Israel’s Channel 12 on Wednesday, following Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the interview, Pipko responded to reports that Trump has given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a deadline for ending Israel’s wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump made a victory speech in which he vowed to “stop wars” rather than start them during his next four years in the White House.

Pipko said that the president-elect is looking to end both wars and minimize further casualties, but emphasized that he supports an end to the fighting through “decisive” Israeli victories.

“I would say he expects them to end it by winning it, one hundred percent, that’s how he always talks about ending wars,” Pipko said.

“Donald Trump always says he wants less innocent people to die — that is his stance whether we’re talking about the war in Gaza, whether we’re talking about Russia in Ukraine or anywhere else.”

“So I do believe he wants the war to end as soon as possible, like all rational people do, but he wants it to end with a decisive victory.”

When asked whether Trump would be willing to wait should it take time for Israel to achieve a “decisive victory,” Pipko pivoted, saying that the Biden administration had not acted in a “decisive” manner.

“When it comes to ending a war in the Middle East and dealing with enemies like Iran or Hamas you have to be decisive, and I have not seen that from our leadership.”

“I think when you have American hostages — people forget to say that, American hostages — held for nearly a year, and you see your leaders deciding on their moves for foreign policy based on what would help them win an election, you end up with a lot of unnecessary bloodshed on your hands, and that’s what we’ve seen this last year.”