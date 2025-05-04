Two IDF combat engineers killed in Gaza bombing, two soldiers seriously wounded

Two Israeli combat engineers killed during fighting with terrorists in southern Gaza Strip, IDF announces, with two others seriously wounded in combat in Gaza Strip over the weekend.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Two IDF soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, while two others were seriously wounded in Gaza, the Israeli military announced Sunday morning.

The two slain soldiers – including one officer – were both combat engineers in the IDF’s Yahalom Unit, a force within the army’s Combat Engineer Corps.

According to an army spokesperson, they were killed in an incident in the southern Gaza Strip.

They have been identified as Captain Noam Ravid, 23, a resident of the town of Sha’arei Tikva in western Samaria, and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, age 20, from the town Omer in southern Israel.

In the same separate incident, another combat engineer from the Yahalom Unit was seriously wounded in battle.

The IDF also announced that a second soldier was wounded in a separate incident Sunday, which occurred in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldier wounded in the northern Gaza Strip has been identified as a reservist from Battalion 7007 in the Jerusalem Brigade.

The two wounded soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been updated, the army said.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) responded Sunday morning to the IDF announcement, offering his condolences to the families of Ravid and Seror.

“They fell during the battles in the Gaza Strip. I send condolences and a big embrace to the dear families and friends. I join the entire people of Israel in praying for the recovery of the wounded.”

According to a report by Ma’ariv, an additional soldier – also from the Yahalom Unit – was injured in the incident in southern Gaza. He is said to have been moderately injured.

The Hebrew daily reported that the two soldiers were killed and two others injured at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday when Gazan terrorists operating in a tunnel in Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood set off a bomb as a group of soldiers from the Yahalom Unit and the Golani Brigade entered the tunnel shaft.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to central Israel for treatment.