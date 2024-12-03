Two said to be killed in IDF drone strike on terror cell in Jordan Valley

A car is on fire after an IDF airstrike eliminates a terror cell from Jenin. (X Screenshot)

Israeli forces stormed a nearby hospital following the drone strike and prevented ambulances from reaching the terrorists.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a drone strike on an armed terrorist cell near the village of Aqaba in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday, resulting in two fatalities, according to Palestinian reports.

Members of the cell were en route to carry out an attack, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

The Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news outlet reported that Israeli forces stormed a nearby hospital following the drone strike and prevented ambulances from reaching the terrorists.

Aqaba is located near Jenin in northern Samaria, an area currently experiencing heightened terrorist activity.

The Israeli military carried out a drone strike against a Palestinian terrorist cell near Jenin on Sunday morning, killing a Hamas operative responsible for a deadly shooting in the Jordan Valley last summer.

Three other terrorists were eliminated in the attack, who according to the IDF had carried out several shootings against Israeli communities in the Gilboa area.

In a joint statement on Nov. 27, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) revealed that Israeli security forces had recently thwarted an attempt by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to smuggle heavy weaponry to Palestinian terrorist cells in Jenin.

On Nov. 24, Israeli forces killed two Palestinian terrorists in the town of Ya’bad, 12 miles west of Jenin in northern Samaria, according to WAFA.

In the first six months of 2024, Judea and Samaria saw more than 500 Arab terrorist attacks each month on average, according to data made public by Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders).

During that period, first responders recorded 3,272 acts of terrorism in the region, including 1,868 cases of stoning, 456 fire bombings, 299 incidents involving explosives and 109 shootings.

Terrorists murdered 14 people and wounded more than 155 others in Judea and Samaria between January and July, the rescue group said.