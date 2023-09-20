UN detains Israeli ambassador after Iranian leader’s speech

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan protests Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's speech at the UN. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Israeli Ambassador to the UN protested Iranian president’s speech, holding up photo of woman killed by the Islamic Republic’s modesty patrol.

By World Israel News Staff

United Nations security guards escorted Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan from the General Assembly meeting and detained him for several minutes after he held up a photograph of an Iranian woman who died while in custody of the country’s modesty patrol, during a speech by the Iranian president.

After pressure from the Israeli government, the UN police released Erdan following his removal from the meeting hall.

While Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi spoke, Erdan presented a photo of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who is believed to have been beaten to death by authorities from the Islamic Republic responsible for enforcing Muslim standards of dress on citizens.

Amini’s killing sparked massive protests throughout the country, with thousands arrested and bloody clashes between demonstrators and police leading to further killings and arrests.

New moral stain for the UN ‼️ When President Raisi of Iran, the “Butcher of Tehran,” began his speech, I waved a picture of Mahsa Amini, the innocent Iranian woman who was brutally murdered by the regime one year ago for not wearing a hijab “properly.” Meanwhile, outside the UN… pic.twitter.com/ZVq80Zpt9N — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) September 19, 2023

Erdan said his removal from the UN meeting as a “new moral stain” for the international entity on X, where he posted a clip of his protest.

“When President Raisi of Iran, the ‘Butcher of Tehran,’ began his speech, I waved a picture of Mahsa Amini, the innocent Iranian woman who was brutally murdered by the regime one year ago for not wearing a hijab ‘properly,’” Erdan wrote.

“Meanwhile, outside the UN hundreds of Iranians were protesting, begging for help from the international community. I will never stop fighting for the truth and I will always expose the UN’s moral distortions,” he continued.

“The world must wake up and listen to the voices of innocent Iranians! The Ayatollah regime must be held accountable for their crimes and pay the price! The people of Israel stand with the people of Iran.

“Those who roll out the red carpet for murderers and antisemites must be held accountable for their actions!”