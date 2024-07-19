US leads over 30 countries in adopting ‘global guidelines’ to combat antisemitism

The US State Department on Wednesday released a document detailing the legally nonbinding guidelines and listing the dozens of countries that endorsed them.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

More than 30 countries led by the United States adopted “global guidelines for countering antisemitism” during a gathering of special envoys and other representatives from around the globe in Argentina on Wednesday.

Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the US special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, formally announced the guidelines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Buenos Aires, where dignitaries were gathering to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) Jewish community center.

“From the AMIA terrorist attack 30 years ago to the aftermath of [Hamas’ massacre across southern Israel on] Oct. 7, the danger of antisemitism is clear. That’s why my colleagues and I recognize the urgent need to unite and spur international action against this evil,” Lipstadt said.

“We distilled these twelve ‘guidelines,’ each one a best practice that we know to be effective. We are confident that this framework – to quote one of my colleagues in the State Department – can provide ‘structure and guidance’ to public authorities worldwide. I am also confident that these guidelines will broaden and deepen international diplomacy and policy discourse about how best to counter antisemitism.”

Lipstadt called on other countries and institutions to endorse the framework, arguing it “will not eradicate Jew-hatred, but it will help to shape how the international system responds.”

Her comments came about three months after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report showing antisemitic incidents in the US rose 140 percent last year, reaching a record high.

Most of the outrages occurred after Oct. 7, during the ensuing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, antisemitic incidents have also skyrocketed to record highs in several other countries around the world, especially in Europe, since the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7.

Multiple international bodies, including the European Commission and Organization of American States, also adopted the framework.

Perhaps most significantly, the guidelines state that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism is “an important internationally recognized instrument used by over 40 UN member states since its adoption.”

IHRA, an intergovernmental organization comprising dozens of countries including the US and Israel, adopted a non-legally binding “working definition” of antisemitism in 2016.

Since then, the definition has been widely accepted by Jewish groups and well over 1,000 global entities, from countries to companies.

The US State Department, the European Union, and the United Nations all use it.

According to the definition, antisemitism “is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

IHRA provides 11 specific, contemporary examples of antisemitism in public life, the media, schools, the workplace, and in the religious sphere.

Beyond classic antisemitic behavior associated with the likes of the medieval period and Nazi Germany, the examples include denial of the Holocaust and newer forms of antisemitism targeting Israel such as demonizing the Jewish state, denying its right to exist, and holding it to standards not expected of any other democratic state.

“Concerned states, special envoys, national coordinators, and representatives tasked by their governments to counter antisemitism, in cooperation with international bodies, offer the following best practices, which have proven to be effective guidelines in formulating public policy,” the guidelines read.

“We urge all states and international bodies, as well as civil society, to embrace and use these practices, many of which already form the basis of regional and country-based action plans,” the document continues.

“These guidelines can be applied everywhere, not only in societies with Jewish communities.”

The guidelines urge governments and political leaders to “speak out” against antisemitism “swiftly, clearly, and unequivocally, whenever and wherever it occurs.”

They also caution governments not to politicize antisemitism, acknowledging that anti-Jewish bigotry exists “across the political spectrum.”

One measure calls on governments to craft “strategies and action plans” to tackle antisemitism with the help of Jewish organizations, researchers, and experts.

Appointing “national coordinators, special envoys, or designated officials” can help thwart antisemitism in public policy, the guidelines say.

The guidelines also highlight the surge of antisemitism on social media platforms, encouraging governments to inform themselves on the “evolving trends” of anti-Jewish hate online.

Governments and international organizations should “assess impacts” of online antisemitism on Jewish communities and “find solutions” to fight this modern method of promoting bigotry within the current legal frameworks, the guidelines suggest.

The State Department document urges governments to enhance protection for Jewish communities, underlining their vulnerability as “targets of physical threats and attacks from both foreign and domestic sources.”

Moreover, educating the public on the history and consequences of antisemitism and enforcing anti-discrimination laws can help minimize anti-Jewish hatred in society, the guidelines argue.