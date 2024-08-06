US Muslim group endorses Harris, says she will show ‘more sympathy’ for Gaza

USA Vice President Kamala Harris giving a press conference after meeting with Guatemala's President and community leaders to discuss migration and corruption control. (Shutterstock)

The group cited Harris’s not attending Netanyahu’s speech to Congress and statements about civilians in Gaza as reasons to endorse her.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Black Muslim Group has endorsed Kamala Harris in her campaign for president of the US because they feel she will “show more sympathy” for Gaza than Biden or Trump.

The Black Muslim Leadership Council did not endorse US President Joe Biden when he was still in the race because he supported Israel during its war with Hamas.

Salima Suswell, the founder and chief executive of the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund, told NBC on Thursday: “[Harris] has shown more sympathy towards the people of Gaza then both President Biden and Former President Donald Trump.”

Many of the Muslim American voters who voted “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary to protest Biden’s stance on Gaza may be convinced back Kamala Harris given her perceived sympathy towards the Palestinians.

Suswell listed why Muslim voters should trust Harris, “During Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to Congress, she decided not to attend. She has repeatedly called for a ceasefire, and I believe she has also expressed empathy towards civilian life and has been very caring as it relates to getting aid to the people of Gaza.”

Although in a White House speech, Harris uttered the oft-repeated phrase that she believes “Israel has the right to defend itself,” she qualified it with, “How it does so matters,” and added she would “not be silent” about the plight of Gazan civilians in Gaza.

Although Harris claimed that her not attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress was not meant to be perceived as a slight, since she had a speaking engagement at a sorority event in Indiana, Israeli officials and Republicans in Congress took it amiss.

One Israeli official said, “The decision of Harris to boycott the speech of the Prime Minister of Israel during a difficult war against Iran and its terror proxies is disappointing.”

“The free world cannot afford leaders who are unable to distinguish between good and evil,” they continued.

Framing Harris’ absence as a snub of the Israeli premier, a second Israeli official said her refusal to attend the address was a “shame,” and “not a way to treat an ally.”