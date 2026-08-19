US races to prevent Israel-Turkey clash after Syria strikes

The United States is working to establish a military deconfliction mechanism between Israel, Turkey and Syria after an Israeli strike near the Turkish border risked triggering a direct confrontation, US envoy Tom Barrack said.

Turkey was not warned before Israel struck the Abu al-Duhur airbase and saw Israeli aircraft heading toward its territory, potentially prompting a military response. “Thankfully, calm heads” prevented further escalation, Barrack said.

Israel said it acted to enforce a security red line, accusing Syria of preparing to break an existing status quo by allowing Turkish forces to deploy at the airbase. Jerusalem said it had repeatedly warned Damascus and “will not tolerate threats to its security.”

Washington now wants a stronger communication channel to prevent an Israel-Turkey military clash as Ankara expands its influence and military ties with Syria.