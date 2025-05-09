US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth cancels trip to Israel – why?

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has canceled his trip to Israel, which was scheduled for next week, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post.

He was expected to arrive on May 12, although the Pentagon had not confirmed his trip.

No reason was given for the cancellation, although the news coincides with reports that the US is pressuring Israel to strike a deal with Hamas before US President Donald Trump’s Middle East visit.

Last week, the IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir declared the Israeli military would expand its operation in Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensure the destruction of Hamas.

According to two sources familiar with Hegseth’s now cancelled itinerary, the Defense Secretary was scheduled to meet with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Hegseth was planning to continue to Saudi Arabia, joining President Trump, who is set to spend May 13th, 14th, and 15th in the region, beginning with a visit to Saudi Arabia.

On May 16, Trump will attend a summit hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The summit is slated to include leaders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

After the summit, the president will travel to Qatar to meet with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim al-Thani, in Doha. From there, Trump will travel to the UAE to meet President Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Trump’s Middle East tour comes amid ongoing indirect negotiations in Oman between the Trump administration and Iran to reach a new nuclear agreement.

The talks, along with reports suggesting the deal currently under discussion retains key elements of the 2015 nuclear agreement, have raised concerns not only among Israeli leaders but also among moderate Sunni Arab powers fearful of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.