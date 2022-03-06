US should ‘bomb the s***’ out of Russia, Trump tells Republican donors

“And then we say, China did it. Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch,” the former president joked.

By World Israel News Staff

Addressing Republican National Committee donors in New Orleans Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump slammed NATO over its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, CBS News reported.

“Are all of these nations going to stand by and watch perhaps millions of people be slaughtered as the onslaught continues?” Trump said, referring to NATO as a “paper tiger,” according to a source quoted by CBS.

“At what point do countries say, ‘No, we can’t take this massive crime against humanity?’ We can’t let it happen. We can’t let it continue to happen,” he stated.

Trump went on to criticize President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation and his openness over what Washington would or would not do.

“We have to have Biden stop saying that — and this is for everyone to hear — that we will not attack Russia ever because they are a nuclear power, right?” Trump said, according to a source quoted by CBS.

Trump also suggested that the U.S. “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 fighter jets and “bomb the s***” out of Russia,” the source said, according to CBS and The Washington Post.

“And then we say, China did it. Then they start fighting with each other, and we sit back and watch,” he quipped.