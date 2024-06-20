Views from the front

Pro-Hamas incursions.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

Hundreds of Pro-Hamas demonstrators surrounded the White House to scream “Intifada Now” and “Say No To Genocide” and “From the river to the sea/Palestine will be free.”

The first is a call for mass murder of Israelis; the second wants us to believe that the IDF is committing “genocide” in Gaza; the third is a call for the disappearance of Israel and its replacement by a 23rd Arab state.

More on this demonstration, and on one particularly unpleasant young woman shouting “I am Hamas,” can be found here: “WATCH: ‘I Am Hamas’; Pro-Palestinian Protester Outside White House,” by Joel B. Pollak, Breitbart, June 10, 2024:

A pro-Palestinian protester screamed “I am Hamas!” during a demonstration outside the White House on Saturday as she confronted members of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) as they interviewed both pro- and anti-Israel activists. The video, filmed by Jasmyn Jordan of YAF, showed an unhinged protester, wearing a kaffiyeh, shouting that Hamas had not raped Israelis and that Israeli soldiers had, in fact, raped Palestinians. (Both claims are false).

As Breitbart News reported:

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters — some openly supporting Hamas and other terror groups — surrounded the White House on Saturday, vandalizing a statue and assaulting a U.S. Park Police officer who tried to protect it. The protest happened on the day Israel successfully rescued four hostages from Hamas’s clutches in a raid in Gaza.

Click on the link above and take a good look again at that screaming harridan, that brainless baba who proudly tells the world “I am Hamas.”

She is not there to rationally discuss anything, but instead wants only to shout down anyone who dares to disagree with her claims that Hamas operatives never raped Israelis but, rather, it was IDF soldiers who raped Palestinians in Gaza. Both claims, of course, are false.

Jewish Man Accosted By Antisemite At A Pharmacy

At a Fort Lauderdale pharmacy, a Jewish man was accosted by one more antisemitic nitwit who accused him of “stealing land” (from the Palestinians) and what’s more, of having his medications paid for by others because “Jews get things free in this country.”

More on this unpleasant encounter can be found here: “‘I am racist, I am pro-Palestinian’: Jewish man verbally accosted at Florida pharmacy,” Jerusalem Post, June 13, 2024:

“Are you one of those Jews that steals land?” a man asks a visibly Jewish man in a video uploaded on Wednesday to Instagram by Israel activist and influencer Danielle Yablonka. The video was supposedly taken in a pharmacy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Jewish man, who was wearing a kippah, recorded the incident. In the video, the stranger can be heard saying, “What kinda (sic) Jew are you? Are you one of those Jews that steals land?” The Jewish man responds by asking if he looks like someone who steals land. The man says, “Yes, you do. You got that thing on your head (sic),” gesturing to the Jewish man’s kippah.

The Jewish man can be heard telling the man that what he said was “racist.” ‘I am racist. I am pro-Palestinian’ “I am racist. I am pro-Palestinian. I don’t think that you should be stealing their land,” the other responded….

Here is one more ignorant and malignant antisemite who has surfaced since October 7, like so many others who used to hide their bigotry, but now sense that with all the anti-Israel and pro-Hamas protest marches on campuses against Israel, and the ICC and ICJ decisions against Israel, and the votes against Israel at the UN, and the slanted coverage of Israel on CNN, MSNBC, the BBC, The Washington Post, and The New York Times, their hour has come round at last. And they’re no longer afraid to spew their hatred.

The Pro-Hamas Mob Threatening “Zionists” In A NYC Subway Car

In New York City, a pro-Hamas mob that had been demonstrating above ground against a display honoring those murdered at the Nova Music Festival entered a subway car at Union Square and demanded of everyone “Raise your hand if you are a Zionist.”

Of course no one did, naturally alarmed at what then might happen to them at the hands of this mob.

More on this outrage can be found here: “‘Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist’: Anti-Israel mob dares Zionists to identify themselves,” by Irit Skulnik, Jerusalem Post, June 13, 2024:

A pro-Palestinian mob challenged passengers aboard a crowded New York City subway car to identify themselves as Zionists on Monday, as shown in videos that have gone viral on social media. The demonstrators can be heard chanting, “Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out.” After nobody responded, a man shouted, “Okay, no Zionists here. We’re good.” The incident occured [sic] at the 14th Street-Union Square station, American media sources reported…. On the same day in New York City, pro-Palestinian protesters rallied on Wall Street outside of the Nova Music Festival exhibit, commemorating those killed or taken hostage by Hamas terrorists at the music festival on Oct. 7….

Some of that pro-Hamas mob were the same people who in the subway car demanded that “Zionists” (i.e. Jews) identify themselves.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams denounced the protests in a video he posted online Tuesday. “While peaceful protests will be allowed, New York City will never cower in the face of those trying to divide us,” Adams said in his video. “Hate has no place in our city.”

If “hate has no place” in New York City, that message clearly hasn’t gotten through to the pro-Hamas mobs.

The mayor can start by having the police find out the identities of as many members of the pro-Hamas people who protested the Nova Music Festival exhibit and those who were in that subway car threatening anyone who admitted to being a “Zionist.”

And then they should be prosecuted, both for showing support for Hamas, recognized as a terror group by the American government, and for filling Jewish passengers on the subway with great anxiety, in what was clearly a hate crime.

Prison sentences of 2-5 years should go a long way toward concentrating the minds of those who might be considering taking part in similar demonstrations in the future, and who will now think again.