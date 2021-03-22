Visitors pummel Trump wax figure, forcing its removal from museum

A member of the Madame Tussaud's team adjusts a wax figure of Donald Trump. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

A wax museum removed a figure of Donald Trump after guests repeatedly punched it in the face.

By World Israel News Staff

Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas recently removed a figure of former President Trump.

The wax museum took the step after multiple visitors punched the Trump figure in the face, Fox5-NY reported.

“The museum’s owner says damage to wax figures, especially politicians can be a problem,” said the Fox5-NY report, based on comments from the museum’s owner, Ripley Entertainment.

“When a wax figure has been damaged, we will remove the figure from public display and send it to our talented team of artists for repair,” added the Ripley statement.

According to a report by the San Antonio Express-News, ears have been torn off the Barack Obama figure in the museum and the nose was punched in on the figure of George W. Bush.

“We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — Bush, Obama or Trump — they’ve all had people beat them,” Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley, commented to the Express-News.

“People are just aggressive about their political party,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ripley’s spokeswoman Suzanne Smagala-Potts told People magazine, “We like to be an interactive museum where people can come, and pose and take selfies.”

Smagala-Potts also maintained that the damage to the Trump figure was not only the result of poundings from visitors, but was also caused by accidental damage.