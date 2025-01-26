Search

WATCH: 4 Lebanese killed, including one LAF soldier during confrontations with IDF forces in south Lebanon

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-3-lebanese-killed-44-wounded-during-confrontations-with-idf-forces-in-south-lebanon/
Email Print

Residents of southern Lebanon, waving pictures of Hassan Nasrallah and Hezbollah flags, are beginning to return to their homes despite the IDF maintaining its positions in various Lebanese villages, which has led to IDF troops firing on the crowd.

Read  Hezbollah newspaper agitates for return to war against Israel

>