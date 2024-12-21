WATCH: 5 killed, 40 critically wounded in terror ramming at German market December 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-5-killed-40-critically-wounded-in-terror-ramming-at-german-market/ Email Print Originally from Saudi Arabia, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen reportedly used the rescue entrance at the market to ram into nearly 200 people, killing five, including a 9-year-old boy, and critically wounding 40 others.SHOCKING FOOTAGE– VEHICLE RAMS FULL SPEED INTO CROWD AT A CHRISTMAS MARKET IN MAGDEBURG, GERMANY. REPORTS OF 11 DEAD AND AT LEAST 60 INJURED.PLEASE PRAY FOR THE VICTIMS pic.twitter.com/iORhKYxf5p— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024 This is footage of the moment the terrorist in the Magdeburg Christmas market attack in Germany was arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/dmMyy5ULC4— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 21, 2024 GermanymarketrammingTerrorism