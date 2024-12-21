WATCH: 5 killed, 40 critically wounded in terror ramming at German market

Originally from Saudi Arabia, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen reportedly used the rescue entrance at the market to ram into nearly 200 people, killing five, including a 9-year-old boy, and critically wounding 40 others.

SHOCKING FOOTAGE– VEHICLE RAMS FULL SPEED INTO CROWD AT A CHRISTMAS MARKET IN MAGDEBURG, GERMANY. REPORTS OF 11 DEAD AND AT LEAST 60 INJURED.

