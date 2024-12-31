WATCH: A 24-event recap of life in Israel in 2024

The year 2024 was filled with ups and downs, triumphs and failures, but the resilience demonstrated by the Jewish nation throughout the year is both inspiring and a glimpse of what lies ahead.

2024 was a difficult year, but there have also been so many moments of light.

This video is dedicated to the incredibly resilient and brave Israeli people.

We love you guys❤️. pic.twitter.com/WiEesFNdsw

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 31, 2024