WATCH: Al Jazeera calls gaunt Israelis ‘old men’ during their broadcast of the hostage handover February 9, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-al-jazeera-calls-gaunt-israelis-old-men-during-their-broadcast-of-the-hostage-handover/ Email Print The three Israeli hostages emerged from the Gaza terror tunnels looking frail and weak, reminiscent of Holocaust survivors, and were ‘mistaken’ for old men during Al Jazeera’s broadcast of the hostage transfer.Al Jazeera Calls Hostages Or Levy (34) and Eli Sharabi (52) Old Men pic.twitter.com/9mBpOUxmcB— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 8, 2025 al JazeeraHamashostages