WATCH: Al Jazeera won’t cover this Gaza protest – for good reason

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan explains why this violent Gaza protest is ignored by Al Jazeera and most other media – because it’s not against Israel, but against Hamas, calling an end to the oppression.

Palestinians are asking why is this not covered by @AlJazeera don’t worry this won’t be covered by most media & why?

Because it’s Gazans rioting against Hamas calling an end to their oppression & demanding in their words “life conditions as good as the children of Hamas leaders” https://t.co/dftIaC7mXm pic.twitter.com/tiT9gnORdl

— Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) July 23, 2023