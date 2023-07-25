Search

WATCH: Al Jazeera won’t cover this Gaza protest – for good reason

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-al-jazeera-wont-cover-this-gaza-protest-for-good-reason/
Email Print

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan explains why this violent Gaza protest is ignored by Al Jazeera and most other media – because it’s not against Israel, but against Hamas, calling an end to the oppression.