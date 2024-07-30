Search

WATCH: Alan Dershowitz vows not to vote for anyone who boycotted Netanyahu’s speech

Lifelong Democratic voter and renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz expressed his disgust at Senator Chris Van Hollen for boycotting Netanyahu’s speech, vowing not to vote for anyone who participated in it.

