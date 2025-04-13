WATCH: American airmen recall defending Israel from Iranian attack one year ago

On April 13, 2024, Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles directly at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on its Damascus consulate, marking its first direct attack on Israeli soil, though most were intercepted, causing minimal damage.

One year ago today, Iran launched 300 missiles and drones at Israel. Our aviators risked everything to stop it. These heroes will never know how many innocent lives they saved that night. Hear the story from those who lived it. Damn proud of these patriots! pic.twitter.com/ekiXHhRmAS

One year ago today, Iran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, launching 200+ drones, cruise and ballistic missiles towards our ally.

Israel's ability to repel this attack was a demonstration of the remarkable missile defense programs we lobby Congress to help fund.

pic.twitter.com/uvDzzml3Oa

— AIPAC ️ (@AIPAC) April 13, 2025